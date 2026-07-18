America’s Mile race canceled because of poor air quality in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A popular Pittsburgh race was canceled on Friday because of poor air quality.

P3R said the in-person 2026 America’s Mile race had to be canceled. It was originally going to take place Friday evening on Pittsburgh’s North Shore.

Organizers spoke with medical partners at UPMC before making that decision.

“We are deeply disappointed to make this decision, but the health and safety of everyone involved will always be our top priority,” a spokesperson for P3R said.

The race traditionally includes eight different heats and 2026 would have marked the third year for the event.

More than 2,000 people had signed up for the event. P3R said those people will be contacted with more details.

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