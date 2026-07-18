Several major events continued during poor air quality in Pittsburgh region

BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. — A number of events went on as planned, despite the smoke, on Friday evening.

Thousands of people still attended Picklesburgh.

A number wore masks as a precaution.

“From the smoke and everything, it could cause respiratory issues. It’s just a precaution, but I’m feeling okay,” Gwen Kottler said. She had a mask with her.

One vendor told Channel 11 that he believes the smoke is impacting business.

“It’s not affecting us, per se, other than the air we are breathing, but the crowd is thinner,” Peter Starr of Pickle Me Pete said.

In Burgettstown, the Motley Crue show went on at the Pavilion at Star Lake.

One concertgoer said he thought the concert should have been canceled.

A spokesperson for Live Nation told us they were monitoring air quality at the venue, and the decision was made that the band would play.

In Oakdale, the annual street fair continued as planned.

In a message posted to Facebook, the fire chief said:

“We feel that we have no choice but to continue with our biggest and most important fundraiser of the year. If we don’t, we simply won’t be able to pay the bills.”

“Luckily, I don’t have to sing too much but the rest of the band will take it easy tonight,” Mario Steffanina said. He’s part of a band that plays the event every year.

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