Amid high heat and little rain, Cranberry Township asks residents to reduce water use

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Cranberry Township officials are asking residents to voluntarily reduce their water use.

Officials say this request is not a formal drought emergency declaration, but is rather a response to ease demand after recent high temperatures and a prolonged lack of rain.

Suggested conservation measures include:

Limit outdoor watering to early morning or evening hours (5 p.m. to 9 a.m.) and use watering methods that minimize waste, such as buckets or hoses with automatic shut-off nozzles.

Postpone nonessential water uses, such as power washing paved surfaces, filling decorative fountains, or washing vehicles at home.

Re-use water where possible, such as repurposing kiddie pool water for gardens or landscaping.

Consider shortening showers, running only full loads in dishwashers and washing machines, and fixing leaks promptly.

Township officials say these voluntary steps will help them ensure reliable service and protect the system.

