Amid ‘pricing exercise,’ Faros Properties opts to market Nova Place while pursuing upgrades

PITTSBURGH — After more than a decade of reinventing the long-struggling Allegheny Center complex into a fully revitalized mixed-use redevelopment, Faros Properties has assigned the New York office of Newmark to market the 1.2 million-square-foot Nova Place for sale seeking an investment partner.

Jeremy Leventhal, managing director for New York-based Faros, declined to comment.

But he’s referenced the plan to real estate interests around town and CBRE Vice Chairman Jeremy Kronman, who represents Nova Place for lease, confirmed the new sales listing by the New York office of Newmark.

Whether or how likely Nova Place is to be sold is another question.

