Amy Weise Clements takes office as Allegheny County controller

Amy Weise Clements has assumed the office of Allegheny County controller following the resignation of Corey O’Connor, who has become the mayor of the City of Pittsburgh.

Clements, who was appointed as Deputy Controller in 2012 by former Controller Chelsa Wagner and again by O’Connor in 2022, has experience as Budget Director for eight years. She is also a Certified Public Accountant in Pennsylvania, having earned her B.A. in Accounting from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

In her new role as Controller, Clements will oversee critical functions within the Allegheny County government. Her background includes extensive experience with JDEdwards ERP software, serving in various capacities across three different governments, which positions her well to handle the financial challenges facing the county.

The Controller’s office carries out vital responsibilities such as ensuring all county revenues and expenditures are recorded accurately according to Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. It also conducts high-standard audits and maintains open communication with county officials and taxpayers about fiscal issues.

Clements expressed her commitment to her new position, stating, “It’s a great honor and responsibility to assume the office of County Controller at a time when a challenging financial situation requires robust independent analysis and oversight of government spending and functions.” She acknowledged her predecessors for their trust in her capabilities, emphasizing the importance of continued valuable service to taxpayers.

As a resident of Bethel Park, Clements lives with her husband, Chip and aims to bring effective fiscal oversight to Allegheny County.

As Clements assumes her new role, she will also serve on several boards including the Allegheny County Retirement Board and the Jail Oversight Board.

