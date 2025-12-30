Analyst believes DK Metcalf will cost Steelers AFC North title

This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing to take on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 18 for the AFC North title and a trip to the playoffs. However, they must do so without wide receiver DK Metcalf, who served the first week of his two-game suspension in Week 17.

Former NFL quarterback and ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky believes that will ultimately cost the Steelers the division.

“Honestly, I think they lose the division because DK Metcalf won’t be there. That’s going to be something that he’s going to have to deal with,” Orlovsky said on ESPN’s Get Up. “You’re looking back a week or so ago, maybe 10 days ago, and you’re thinking, ‘The Steelers are going to walk away with this division. What a final end to their season. What a great job by Mike Tomlin.’ And now, you’re sitting there going, ‘Oh my gosh, they lose to the Browns because they couldn’t score a touchdown and because people couldn’t get open, and now, you’ve got to go play Baltimore.’ I don’t care if they have Lamar [Jackson] or not, but not having DK totally chokes this offense.”

