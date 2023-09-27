Andrea Bocelli to hold concert in Pittsburgh

One of the world’s most beloved classical singers is coming to Pittsburgh.

Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli will be live in concert at PPG Paints Arena on April 4, 2024.

JUST ANNOUNCED! Andrea Bocelli will be live in concert at PPG Paints Arena on April 4, 2024! Tickets on sale October 10 at 10am. pic.twitter.com/kJqpj6hnBH — PPG Paints Arena (@PPGPaintsArena) September 27, 2023

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Oct. 10 at ticketmaster.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group