Andrea Bocelli to hold concert in Pittsburgh

By WPXI.com News Staff

Andrea Bocelli

One of the world’s most beloved classical singers is coming to Pittsburgh.

Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli will be live in concert at PPG Paints Arena on April 4, 2024.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Oct. 10 at ticketmaster.com.

