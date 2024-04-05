Andrew McCutchen calls for blackout ahead of Pirates’ Home Opener

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

In what seems to be turning into a yearly tradition, Andrew McCutchen is urging fans to wear black for the Pittsburgh Pirates’ home opener against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday.

McCutchen, a social media savant, took to Twitter/X and politely requested fans attending Friday’s opener to dress in black.

For McCutchen’s return to the Pirates last season after spending five seasons with four other organizations, numerous Pirates-related personnel took to social media calling for a blackout. McCutchen helped in spearheading the efforts then, and he’s doing it once again.

