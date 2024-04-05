Local

Andrew McCutchen calls for blackout ahead of Pirates’ Home Opener

By Danny Demilio, Pittsburgh Baseball Now

Andrew McCutchen CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JUNE 15: Andrew McCutchen #22 of the Pittsburgh Pirates laughs against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on June 15, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH —

In what seems to be turning into a yearly tradition, Andrew McCutchen is urging fans to wear black for the Pittsburgh Pirates’ home opener against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday.

McCutchen, a social media savant, took to Twitter/X and politely requested fans attending Friday’s opener to dress in black.

For McCutchen’s return to the Pirates last season after spending five seasons with four other organizations, numerous Pirates-related personnel took to social media calling for a blackout. McCutchen helped in spearheading the efforts then, and he’s doing it once again.

Read more at pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

