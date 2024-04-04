2nd woman in custody, charged with killing 16-year-old boy on Easter in Wilkinsburg

A second woman wanted in connection to a homicide in Wilkinsburg on Easter has turned herself in.

Alicia Johnson, 23, is in custody, facing charges of criminal homicide, aggravated assault and carrying a firearm without a license.

Kevin Wilson, 16, died in the hospital after a shooting along Hill Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

A fight involving two people was the cause of the shooting, police say. Kevin was an innocent bystander.

Detectives determined Johnson and Kira Jackson, 23, were responsible for the shooting, according to court documents. Jackson was previously arrested and placed in the Allegheny County Jail while police searched for Johnson.

Johnson’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 19.

