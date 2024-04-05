Local schools step up to help New Kensington-Arnold drama club when rental costumes aren’t delivered

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — Thirty-two students in the New Kensington-Arnold School District will take the stage next week for the annual springtime musical “The Addams Family.”

This year, for the first time, Valley Junior-Senior High School decided to rent costumes for the performers. It was supposed to be a helpful measure, but has proven to be anything but.

With only one week until these New Kensington-Arnold High School performers hit the stage the ensemble of “The Addams Family” and their drama sponsor, Brian Krugle have found themselves in quite a predicament. The costumes never showed up.

On 11 at 11, how other local high schools are stepping up to help.

