Animal cruelty charges filed against Penn Township couple after nearly 80 animals seized

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — Five months after nearly 80 animals were removed from a home in ‘deplorable’ condition, charges have been filed against a couple police say is responsible for animal cruelty and endangering the welfare of a teenage boy.

According to new court documents, police said there was a strong smell of feces, urine, and raw sewage coming from the home on Ashbaugh Road in Jeannette. There was feces on the basement and first floors, and rooms were covered in spiderwebs and mold. There was also no running water.

In the new court documents, Penn Township Police Sgt. Robert Broome said, “the specific conditions inside the residence were the worst I have experienced in my 15 years as a law enforcement officer and over 20 years as a first responder.”

“Nobody should be subject to those kinds of conditions,” said Bill Monstrola, a neighbor.

Monstrola lives near the Ashbaugh Road home where this animal hoarding happened – and was one who called humane officers on the owners.

“It’s always been pretty deplorable conditions. They often left animals that they had outside, in these kinds of circumstances with the weather below zero,” he told Channel 11′s Andrew Havranek. “Short leashes, no water, no bedding.”

In all, 46 dogs and 23 cats were rescued. All had fleas and worms. Five guinea pigs, one dove, a chinchilla, and a ferret were also rescued.

A dog, bird, snake, and four chickens were found dead at the home.

“There were animals in every single crevice of the house. Cages inside, outside, tied to dog boxes,” Jen Johnson of Ninth Life Rescue Center told Channel 11 in August.

Kathleen and James Chaney are now charged with aggravated cruelty to animals, child endangerment, and other charges.

Five dogs at All But Furgotten, and nine cats at Ninth Life Rescue Center are still available for adoption.

Four cats are still receiving medical treatment.

It’s happy news for the rescuers.

“When you see them get these great applications and they get these great homes, it’s such a reminder of why we do what we do,” Hannah Novak with All But Furgotten said.

Neighbors are glad charges have been filed.

“Do you hope they’ll serve time for what they did to those animals?” Havranek asked Monstrola.

“I hope they’ll do something,” Monstrola replied.

While charges have been filed against the Chaneys a court date has not been set.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group