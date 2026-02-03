Animals killed in barn fire at historic Washington County farm

NORTH BETHLEHEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A barn caught fire at a historic Washington County farm on Monday night.

The call for the fire at Ross Farms, located at 102 PA-51 in North Bethlehem Township, was reported to 911 around 11:05 p.m.

Emergency dispatchers tell Channel 11 that animals were killed in the fire, but it’s unknown how many or what type of animals.

The Department of Agriculture was notified.

According to its website, sheep, cattle, turkey, hogs and Miniature Mediterranean Donkeys are raised on the farm.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

