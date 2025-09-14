Annual 5K raises nearly $100,000 to help local veterans in need

CANONSBURG, Pa. — A 5K in support of veterans and gold star families was held in Canonsburg on Saturday.

Hosted by the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, organizers said it was one of their most successful runs, with around 650 participants raising around $100,000.

Organizers say 96% of those funds go directly to gold star families in need.

"So when I think of $100,000, I think that actually $96,000 is going to go towards families in need of first responders, and that is something that is truly amazing," Vince Faith told Channel 11.

The funds raised help pay off mortgages for veterans and gold star families, as well as provide for smart homes to help veterans live more normal lives.

