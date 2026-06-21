Annual Pride Month celebration held in Millvale

The streets of Millvale were filled with music and performers this weekend in celebration of Pride Month.

Community members gathered to watch drag performers, see bands play live and to visit local businesses.

Visitors could also make crafts, have their faces painted and get “pay what you want” haircuts.

Vendor Caron Spriggs-Bethea said events like this help people feel less alone.

“People need to see there’s people out there like them. They’re heard, they’re seen, they’re able to be who they are,” Spriggs-Bethea said.

Organizers said the celebration is an opportunity to create a welcoming and safe space for the LGBTQ+ community.

The event is organized entirely by volunteers. It ran from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Click here to learn more about PRIDE Millvale.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group