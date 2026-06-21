Man charged with attempted homicide, robbery in connection with shooting in Homewood

PITTSBURGH — Police have filed charges against a man accused of robbing and shooting a person in Homewood.

Pittsburgh Police said a person was shot on the 7300 block of Frankstown Road in Homewood on Monday.

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Court documents said a man stole a gun from another man and then shot him in the shoulder and chest during an altercation that followed.

According to a criminal complaint, someone left a tip with police saying the person responsible for the shooting was named “Erajah.” No last name was provided.

One detective made a connection upon hearing this. They were reviewing the case of Eric Sudduth-Jones ahead of his upcoming homicide trial. Eric Sudduth-Jones is charged with killing Malcolm Nowlin, who was working as a bouncer at a bar in Lawrenceville in October, 2024. With this review of that case fresh in mind, the detective recalled that Eric Sudduth-Jones had a brother named Erajah.

Investigators said they used the Sudduth-Jones case paperwork to find a photo of Erajah. They compared his image to the image of the man caught on surveillance video at the scene of the shooting and noticed several similarities.

Police brought the photo of Erajah Sudduth-Jones in a photo spread and presented it to the victim at the hospital. Court documents report that the victim positively identified him as the shooter.

“I’m very sure that’s him,” the victim told police.

Police filed charges against Erajah Sudduth-Jones, 22, of Verona, on Friday. He faces aggravated assault, robbery, attempted homicide and carrying a firearm without a license.

Eric Sudduth-Jones is scheduled to appear in court for a non-jury trial on July 14.

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