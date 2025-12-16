Another cold night before temperatures start getting warmer

PITTSBURGH — It’s cold but not as frigid tonight. The low will be around 30 degrees with wind chills in the 20s.

It gets warmer and breezy on Wednesday, with temperatures rising into the mid-40s, which will help melt some more of the snow we received over the weekend.

Then highs jump to the 50s on Thursday with gusty winds between 20-30 mph at times. The warm and windy conditions all come before the return of rain late Thursday night.

Colder air will move in behind this system, changing rain showers to snow showers briefly before ending. Friday will be mostly cloudy and cold; highs will be back around the freezing mark. Temperatures will return to the 40s this weekend with a mix of clouds and sun.

