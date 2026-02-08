Another day of brutal cold before brief warm-up

PITTSBURGH — Yet another brutally cold start with air temperatures near zero and even below zero in some areas, while wind chills are anywhere from -5 to -15.

Temperatures are expected to recover closer to 20 degrees this afternoon, which is about 5 degrees warmer than yesterday but still well below average for what is now almost mid-February.

We’ll enjoy some sunshine throughout the day, but clear skies and light winds tonight mean temperatures will again plummet through the single digits this evening and eventually below zero overnight. Some neighborhoods north of Pittsburgh could drop as low as about -10!

Finally, high temperatures rebound close to 30 degrees on Monday afternoon with increasing clouds. The warming trend accelerates into Tuesday as areas south of I-70 warm close to 50 degrees, making it our warmest day in almost a month!

Don’t get used to the warmth as colder air spills in again for mid-week. Highs will return closer to 30, which is colder than average but not as bitter as our recent weather. There are hints of a system that could move north next weekend, perhaps bringing some steady rain or snow, depending on how much cold air is left.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group