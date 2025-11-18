Another round of bridge beam deliveries on Parkway East to cause stoppages

Bridge beam deliveries for the Commercial Street Bridge replacement project on the Parkway East in Pittsburgh are scheduled for Wednesday, weather permitting.

The deliveries are part of a $95 million project utilizing Accelerated Bridge Construction Techniques, one of the largest lateral slide projects in Pennsylvania.

The bridge beam deliveries are expected to arrive at the I-376 Commercial Street Bridge replacement project site between approximately 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Large trucks will transport the beams via southbound I-79, eastbound I-376 Parkway West and eastbound I-376 Parkway East, pulling into the plaza outside the suburban side of Squirrel Hill Tunnel.

Intermittent traffic stoppages of approximately 15 minutes or less will occur on westbound I-376 near the entrance of the Squirrel Hill Tunnel to allow the trucks to cross lanes into the work area. Motorists should expect delays.

The Commercial Street Bridge replacement project began in June 2024 and is anticipated to conclude in the summer of 2027. The project is located between the Edgewood/Swissvale interchange and the Squirrel Hill Tunnel in Edgewood and Swissvale boroughs and the City of Pittsburgh.

Work in 2025 includes the installation of new sign structures, temporary and permanent piers, abutments, and piles for foundations, steel erection, and continuation of phased ITS work. Nine overnight full closures and detours of eastbound I-376, a full weekend closure and detour of I-376 in each direction, and extended weeknight single-lane restrictions on eastbound I-376 are expected.

In 2026, drivers can expect a 25-day full closure and detour of I-376. Additional beam deliveries will occur at later dates, with details provided prior to the deliveries.

