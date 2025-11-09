Another shootout win sends Pittsburgh Riverhounds to conference final game

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Riverhounds have advanced again in the USL Championship playoffs!

Once again, it was a shootout that won the Hounds the game. They advanced past Detroit City FC on penalties, 4-3, on Saturday at Highmark Stadium.

And, the Riverhounds moved on to their first USL Championship Eastern Conference Final appearance since the league’s current format was adopted in 2016 in front of a stadium record-large crowd of 6,220.

The fourth-seeded Riverhounds will host reigning Eastern Conference champion and seventh-seeded Rhode Island FC at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 15.

The Hounds won both regular-season matches against Rhode Island, but lost to them during a USL Jägermeister Cup match.

