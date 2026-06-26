Anthrocon returning to Pittsburgh for its 20th anniversary

PITTSBURGH — Anthrocon, one of the world’s largest furry conventions, is returning to Pittsburgh’s David L. Lawrence Convention Center from July 2 to July 5 for its 20th anniversary.

The event is projected to attract more than 18,000 attendees and generate over $18.6 million in direct visitor spending.

This year’s convention, themed “Critters, Cryptids & Curses,” already has more than 16,100 pre-registered attendees, with on-site registration also available. Anthrocon first relocated to Pittsburgh in 2006 after outgrowing its former venue, establishing a two-decade legacy in the city.

Anthrocon’s relationship with Pittsburgh has seen attendees contribute $163.9 million in direct visitor spending to Allegheny County since 2006. The organization has also raised over $600,000 for local southwestern Pennsylvania nonprofits and charities.

Jerad Bachar, president and CEO of VisitPITTSBURGH, highlighted the mutual benefits of the partnership.

“Over the past two decades, Anthrocon and Pittsburgh have grown together, creating a partnership that has become a defining part of our summer calendar,” Bachar said. “Pittsburgh’s welcoming spirit, creative energy and vibrant neighborhoods have made it a natural home for the Anthrocon community. In return, attendees continue to make a meaningful impact by supporting our hotels, restaurants, attractions, local businesses and charities year after year.”

A highlight of Anthrocon 2026 is the annual Fursuit Parade, scheduled for July 4. The parade will begin at 2 p.m. inside Hall C of the convention center, proceeding onto 10th Street before routing back indoors to Hall D.

Immediately following the parade, the Anthrocon Block Party will take place on Penn Avenue between Ninth and 11th streets, with festivities continuing through the evening. Organizers encourage downtown businesses to engage with attendees and members of the public are welcome to attend.

Additionally, Anthrocon has partnered with the Gateway Clipper Fleet to offer river cruises from July 3 to July 5. A convention badge is not required to attend these cruises, but each is limited to 175 passengers, with tickets available via Anthrocon’s website.

Downtown restaurants and businesses are encouraged by Anthrocon organizers to participate throughout the weekend by offering themed specials, events and signage.

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