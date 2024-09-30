ANY LAB TEST NOW opens in Wexford

WEXFORD, Pa. — A retail health franchising opportunity that provides direct access to lab testing services is now open in Wexford.

ANY LAB TEST NOW is located at 10441 Perry Highway, Suite #9 in the Country Inn Shoppes.

“We are so excited to bring Any Lab Test Now® to our community,” says owner Payal Patel. “We are looking forward to helping our neighbors take control of their health by providing them direct access to affordable lab testing.”

“This new ANY LAB TEST NOW location is bringing an incredible resource to the residents and business owners in the community,” says ANY LAB TEST NOW® CEO Clarissa Bradstock. “We give consumers access to thousands of tests at a transparent price by way of a proven business model that has worked time after time in markets coast to coast. We are so happy to see Payal open her doors and we cannot wait to celebrate their success.”

ANY LAB TEST NOW offers general health, DNA, STD, drugs and alcohol and COVID-19 tests.

The Wexford location is open Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

