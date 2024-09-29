Man accused of stealing veteran’s dog, car arrested after chase in North Carolina; dog still missing

NASH COUNTY, NC — The man accused of stealing a local veteran’s car while his dog was still inside has been arrested after a police chase in North Carolina.

Police have been looking for a 2016 Ford Focus with a PA license plate KVR-6440 since it was stolen in Mount Pleasant Township from Willard Martz, a local veteran last week.

Martz’s dog, Lucky, a 10-year-old Airedale Terrier Mix was also in the vehicle when it was taken.

Pennsylvania state police said on Wednesday they believe Kenneth Crider was responsible for stealing the vehicle and the dog. They released photos of him and asked for the public to help them find him.

There were no reports of anyone spotting Crider, the vehicle or Lucky until Sunday when the Nash County’s Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina said the stolen car was involved in a police chase with their deputies.

Nash County Sheriff’s Office Captain Robert Bowen said the chase began on I-95 after someone reported it as suspicious.

Crider was taken into custody after deputies executed a pit maneuver. He was taken to a hospital with minor injuries but has since been released from it. He faces charges out of North Carolina and will eventually be extradited back to Pennsylvania.

Police say Lucky remains missing.

They are now asking people in their area to be on the lookout for him. He is microchipped, wearing a black collar with a flea collar zip tied to it.

Anyone with details on Lucky’s location is asked to call 412-298-8611.

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office said more details on the chase will be released later.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

