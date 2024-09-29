Local

Gunfire hits state police cruiser after shots were fired at troopers in Indiana County

By WPXI.com News Staff

Gunfire hits state police cruiser after shots were fired at troopers in Indiana County Pennsylvania state troopers were shot at while responding to an incident in Indiana County.

By WPXI.com News Staff

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania state troopers were shot at while responding to an incident in Indiana County.

Pennsylvania State Police were called to Lucerne Road at around 10 p.m. Saturday for a reported domestic dispute.

When troopers arrived around 20 shots were fired at them from a home.

No one was hit, but gunfire did damage a cruiser.

Police say the alleged shooter was dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound when they entered the home.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Primanti Bros. customers left disappointed after JD Vance seemingly was initially denied entry
  • Overnight fire seriously damages Westmoreland County pizza shop
  • A Pennsylvania bakery known for its election cookie poll is swamped with orders
  • VIDEO: Primanti Bros. customers left disappointed after JD Vance initially denied entry
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0

    Most Read