Gunfire hits state police cruiser after shots were fired at troopers in Indiana County

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania state troopers were shot at while responding to an incident in Indiana County.

Pennsylvania State Police were called to Lucerne Road at around 10 p.m. Saturday for a reported domestic dispute.

When troopers arrived around 20 shots were fired at them from a home.

No one was hit, but gunfire did damage a cruiser.

Police say the alleged shooter was dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound when they entered the home.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

