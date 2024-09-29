Gunfire hits state police cruiser after shots were fired at troopers in Indiana County

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania state troopers were shot at while responding to an incident in Indiana County.
Pennsylvania State Police were called to Lucerne Road at around 10 p.m. Saturday for a reported domestic dispute.
When troopers arrived around 20 shots were fired at them from a home.
No one was hit, but gunfire did damage a cruiser.
Police say the alleged shooter was dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound when they entered the home.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
