Apparent homicide under investigation after man found dead in Butler home; suspect detained

BUTLER, Pa. — An apparent homicide is under investigation in Butler.

Pennsylvania State Police say troopers were called to the 400 block of Miller Avenue at 4 p.m.

Officers identified the victim as 69-year-old James P. Hoover.

In a report, police say, “the scene indicated the victim’s manner of death to be homicide.”

A 37-year-old man was identified as a suspect and detained, and police say there is no danger to the community.

The suspect has not been identified.

