Area organizations help kids ring in the new year without disrupting bedtime

PITTSBURGH — Hundreds of Pittsburgh kids and families celebrated the start of the new year hours before it actually rang in.

The Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh and South Side Works both held events that counted down to the new year at noon, so kids can celebrate without staying up all night.

“It was so much fun. We watched the ball... We watched the balloons drop,” said Marnie Harvey, an attendee at the Children’s Museum.

It’s also fun for the organizers.

“This is a special event. We do it every year,” Max Pipman said. “We have families that always come back as the siblings get older. Big brothers, big sisters introduce it to their younger siblings.”

The events also offered activities like making hats and a kids’ disco.

