Arizona man sentenced on drug trafficking charges in Pennsylvania

A man from Arizona has been sentenced on federal drug trafficking charges in Pennsylvania.

The Department of Justice shared information saying Carlos Zamora, 30, of Phoenix, was sentenced to 35 years in jail on Wednesday.

Zamora was convicted after a two-and-a-half-week trial in September, 2025.

Prosecutors said he was one of 35 people involved in a drug trafficking organization that was bringing millions of fentanyl pills, hundreds of pounds of methamphetamine and dozens of kilograms of cocaine into Western Pennsylvania in and other parts of the country.

Evidence revealed in court suggested Zamora was also involved in a drive-by shooting while in Phoenix.

He was already serving a sentence for armed robbery and was indicted in 2025 for alleged participation in the bribery of prison employees in Cambria County.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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