PITTSBURGH — A person was injured in a fire in Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

Allegheny County dispatchers tell Channel 11 that crews were called to the 100 block of Odette Street in Overbrook at 8:52 p.m.

A person was taken to a hospital from the scene.

The front of a house was blackened and light smoke was still coming from the house when Channel 11 arrived.

Video shared with Channel 11 showed that the front of the house was engulfed in flames at one point.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Person injured in house fire in Pittsburgh’s Overbrook neighborhood A person was injured in a fire in Pittsburgh on Wednesday. (WPXI/WPXI)

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