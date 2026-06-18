Strong storms to move through Western Pennsylvania overnight

PITTSBURGH — Showers and storms will move through the area overnight, bringing brief downpours and the threat of gusty winds.

Click here to track the storms with LIVE RADAR.

A few storms could bring stronger wind gusts of 55 mph or higher between 2 a.m. and 8 a.m., triggering Severe Thunderstorm warnings.

Pockets of steadier rain will gradually end through the morning commute, but windy conditions will continue through the day Thursday with gusts of 35 mph to 40 mph.

Download the Severe Weather Team app to get the latest overnight watches and warnings.

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