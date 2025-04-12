Local running legend found dead in lake in Tennessee

A local Hall of Fame marathon runner died on a kayaking trip.

Don Slusser, 73, died Thursday night while kayaking on Percy Priest Lake in Tennessee, NBC affiliate WSMV reports.

His body was found by search teams near the campground where he was staying with his wife Friday morning.

GCX Racing Pittsburgh shared a photo of Slusser on Facebook from the 2024 Mad Dash 10 Miler, calling him an amazing runner, race director and community organizer.

Slusser was the Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s All-American Marathon Runner and was inducted into the IUP Hall of Fame in 1996.

