Armstrong County man accused of sexually assaulting child

An Armstrong County man is accused of sexually assaulting a child over the course of several years.

Per a Pennsylvania State Police report, John Toy, 60, is accused of sexually assaulting a child between 2022 and 2025.

Toy was arrested in October and faces 20 charges, including involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, aggravated indecent assault, aggravated assault of a person less than 13 years of age and endangering the welfare of children.

Toy is out on bond and expected to be back in court next week.

