Armstrong Tunnel to reopen after 2-year, $13M rehab project

PITTSBURGH — On Wednesday morning, city, county, and state officials cut the ribbon to a new-and-improved Pittsburgh passageway, celebrating the $13 million rehabilitation of the Armstrong Tunnel, as it officially reopens Thursday morning.

After more than two years, work is finally complete, and the 11,000 drivers who pass through it daily from Second and Forbes Avenues can expect to see some major upgrades.

“Today we’re seeing what that hard work means. It’s on display with these bright new lights, CCTV monitoring…” said Sara Innamorato, Allegheny County Executive.

Channel 11 has shown you the progress on both sides of the tunnel, which included much-needed repairs to concrete and masonry at the entrances and exits and fire-resistant panels manufactured in Belgium.

“Coupled with the lighting we have in the tunnel, it really helps to brighten the experience both for vehicular traffic and pedestrians because one of the things we heard a lot from people leading up to the rehab was how dark it was in the tunnel,” said Jason Molinero, Allegheny County Public Works deputy director.

Engineers were on a mission to make the tunnel more aesthetically pleasing and safer for all. Drivers will notice a new, wider lane configuration, intended to slow traffic.

“We’ve reduced it to one lane, as opposed to two lanes, from two 10-foot lanes to one 12-foot lane,” said Stephen Shanley, Allegheny County Public Works director.

The upgrades don’t just benefit drivers. The sidewalks have expanded as well, with most of it doubling in size.

“We’re creating accessibility for more people to enjoy the infrastructure to come for years to come.” Rep. Summer Lee, (D) 12TH congressional district

Federal Highway Administration dollars paid for 80% of the project, with the remaining 20% coming from Allegheny County. The Armstrong Tunnel opened in 1927 and last went through a major renovation more than 30 years ago.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group