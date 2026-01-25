Local

Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh stages generators in multiple states ahead of major winter storm

By WPXI.com News Staff
Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh stages generators in multiple states ahead of major winter storm
By WPXI.com News Staff

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District is helping to keep electricity flowing during the major winter storm.

More than 260 people from the district were deployed on FEMA-assigned temporary power missions, staging generators ahead of the snowfall.

Temporary emergency generators were pre-staged at Fort Campbell, Ky.; Camp Mindon, La.; New London, N.C.; and Greencastle, Pa.

If needed, the generators will be used to restore power for critical infrastructure, including hospitals and water treatment facilities, the USACE says.

