Arnold man involved in high-speed chase with child in vehicle gets prison time for drug trafficking

An Arnold man will spend time in prison after leading police on a high-speed chase, the Department of Justice says.

Kevin Watson, 36, was sentenced on Thursday to 13 years of incarceration followed by five years of supervised release. He had previously been convicted of fentanyl and heroin trafficking.

Prosecutors say Pennsylvania State Police stopped Watson for traffic violations on April 26, 2019. A young child was in the vehicle’s back seat at the time.

When asked to get out, Watson sped away, and the ensuing chase reached speeds of 115 mph, the DOJ says. Watson eventually crashed and fled on foot, leaving behind the child, who was not seriously injured.

State police later searched the vehicle and found a mixture of fentanyl and heroin in the truck, valued at more than $100,000, the DOJ says.

Watson’s criminal history is extensive, including three prior drug trafficking convictions, the DOJ says. He was on parole at the time of the chase.

