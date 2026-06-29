Motorcyclist dead after crash in Pittsburgh’s Brookline neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Pittsburgh’s Brookline neighborhood on Sunday.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, first responders were called to the 500 block of Brookline Boulevard at 6:45 p.m. for a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle.

There, they found the man who was riding the motorcycle down in the roadway.

Officials say he suffered significant injuries and was taken in grave condition to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Preliminary information shows an SUV was trying to turn left out of a business driveway when the motorcycle his the driver’s side.

The man who was driving the SUV stayed on scene and was cooperative with police, officials say.

The investigation is ongoing, though officials say no charges are expected at this time.

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