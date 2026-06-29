Man shot in the thigh in Pittsburgh’s Sheraden neighborhood, woman taken in for questioning

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Police are investigating after a man was shot in Sheraden early Monday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the 2700 block of Bergman Street around 12:45 a.m. for a domestic dispute followed by a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot in his right thigh. He was alert and speaking with officers and medics. He was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

A woman on scene was taken to Pittsburgh Police Headquarters for questioning.

Detectives arrived to process the scene, including a shell casing.

Police continue to investigate.

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