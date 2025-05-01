Arrest warrant issued for man suspected in deadly shooting near Washington elementary school

WASHINGTON, Pa. — City of Washington police have filed charges against a man for a deadly shooting on Monday.

Chief Steve Devenney says an arrest warrant has been issued for Trevon McCrary, 30, who is suspected in the deadly shooting of Nasstylejah Wilkerson near an elementary school.

Devenney says that while processing the crime scene for evidence, investigators identified and found a vehicle of interest. The “amount of evidence collected” in the first 24 hours after the crime is why police felt they had “enough information” to apply for an arrest warrant.

Online court records show McCrary faces multiple charges, including criminal homicide, recklessly endangering another person and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

