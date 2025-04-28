Person found shot on Washington County street, nearby elementary school on lockdown

WASHINGTON, Pa. — A person was found shot on a street Washington County, emergency dispatchers confirm to Channel 11.

Police are on the scene in the 100 block of West Walnut Street in the City of Washington.

John F. Kennedy Catholic Elementary School on West Spruce Street is currently on lockdown.

No other information was immediately available.

We have a crew heading to the scene. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group