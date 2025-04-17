Arrest warrant issued for woman accused of stealing packages off porches in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — An arrest warrant was issued for a woman accused of stealing packages off porches in Pittsburgh.

Police said Valarie Seevers, 47, took packages from different streets in Zone 1 last month.

Seevers is charged with six counts of theft and is currently being held in the Allegheny County Jail on unrelated charges.

Pittsburgh police is urging anyone who may be a victim of similar thefts in the area to call the Zone 1 police department at 412-323-7201.

