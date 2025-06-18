Arrow filled with cocaine fired at Fayette County Jail in smuggling attempt, DA says

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — Four people are now facing charges after police say an arrow filled with cocaine was fired at the Fayette County Jail in June.

Police said that arrow was fired from the opposite side of Route 21, or McClellandtown Road, toward the jail in Uniontown. They said it was being aimed toward a window, but ended up hitting the building and not reaching the intended target — two inmates who were already in the jail.

Staff found the arrow on the ground on June 6.

Police checked surveillance video and saw the arrow hit the jail just after 8 p.m. on June 2.

Police used bolt cutters to cut the arrow open and found something odd - tips that were cut off of the fingers of a rubber glove.

Inside those glove tips?

“A significant amount of cocaine,” District Attorney Mike Aubele said.

Now, several people are charged with trying to smuggle cocaine into the jail.

Charles Smith, Alfonso Pugh, Amanda Frey, and Seth Stepich — who is not yet in custody.

Smith and Pugh were already in the jail on other charges, and police say Smith and Frey are in a relationship.

During a video call with Smith just hours before that arrow was fired, court documents say Frey is seen cutting a rubber glove, putting something into it, and stuffing it in the arrow.

According to court documents, Smith is heard saying “7:30 dawg. Don’t let anything stop you in the way.”

He later allegedly said, “Do what I told you to do,” and followed that with, “Make sure that (expletive) goes through.”

“The introduction of contraband into the facility is a serious felony and it comes with mandatory prison time,” Aubele told Channel 11’s Andrew Havranek.

Aubele said even if that arrow hit the intended window, it likely wasn’t getting in the jail. The window is solid and has a titanium mesh.

“It’s hard to tell what exactly these two were going to do if it did make it in the facility, but having said that, it doesn’t matter,” Aubele said. “Whether they’re users, sellers, there is no tolerance for dangerous drugs in our facility.”

