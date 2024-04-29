Local

Art all Night event held in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Art All Night, a free 22-hour-long event full of art, activities, auctions and performances took place this weekend at the Crucible Building at 3011 Smallman Street.

Now in its 27th year, the art show is put together by a group of volunteers. Attendees could watch artists create new pieces that were auctioned off on Sunday to benefit future Art All Night events.

No jury determines what goes into the show, so anyone could submit a piece.

