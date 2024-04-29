Flames tear through building Sharpsburg

SHAPRSBURG, Pa. — Flames ripped through a building in Sharpsburg.

Allegheny County dispatchers say crews were called to the intersection of 6th Street and Main Street at 7:22 p.m. on Sunday.

The fire was shooting out of the windows of the top floor at one point.

A large hole was also burned through the roof and smoke poured out of it.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

