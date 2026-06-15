Artist sues Primanti Bros. over artwork

PITTSBURGH — A local artist is suing Primanti Bros.

According to the lawsuit, Primanti Bros. hired local artist James Kanfoush in the late 1990s to create a hand-painted mural at its Market Square location. The mural, which is still prominently featured on the rightmost wall of the restaurant, depicts local professional athletes and related iconographies. Shortly after, Kanfoush was again hired to create a second mural at the now shuttered North Versailles location. According to the suit, Kanfoush was paid less than $1,000 for each effort.

At an unknown later point, the sandwich chain allegedly began displaying nearly identical versions of the artwork at its Cranberry and Grove City locations, albeit with minor alterations. Namely, his signature, contact information and a dedication were brushed out, and, according to the suit, the artwork is still present in Cranberry but has been removed from the Grove City location.

The suit claims that Kanfoush “holds a valid and registered copyright” for the artwork and that he first became aware of the replicated murals in 2024.

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