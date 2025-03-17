Aspinwall police asking for help identifying man who walked onto porch, spit on front door

ASPINWALL, pa. — The Borough of Aspinwall Police Department is asking for help identifying a man who walked onto a person’s porch and spit on their front door.

This was the second time he walked onto someone’s porch, according to police. The first time happened on Oct. 2, 2024.

Police said both homeowners had Trump banners or flags on their property.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chief David Nemec at 412-781-0213.

