Verona Police announced the arrest of a Pittsburgh man accused of multiple criminal charges.

Investigators released home security camera footage from November 28 from outside a house on Second Street.

ATM nearly stolen from local Sheetz, suspected getaway truck involved in multiple crimes Verona Police announced the arrest of a Pittsburgh man accused of multiple criminal charges. (WPXI/WPXI)

Court documents reveal the video shows Jerry Chambers, 59, and two other men attempt to steal the registration plate from a Ford pickup truck but were unsuccessful and left.

The video shows a GMC pick up truck and a Chrysler car pull in behind the Ford truck.

Officers later learned the Chrysler belonged to Chambers who, they said, has an extensive criminal history involving theft and burglary offenses dating back decades.

Jerry Chambers Jerry Chambers (WPXI/WPXI)

On Monday, December 1, authorities chased a truck later believed to be the vehicle involved in the alleged attempted license plate theft.

Court records explained a group of masked men attempted to steal an ATM from the Sheetz location in Cheswick.

ATM nearly stolen from local Sheetz, suspected getaway truck involved in multiple crimes Verona Police announced the arrest of a Pittsburgh man accused of multiple criminal charges. (WPXI/WPXI)

ATM nearly stolen from local Sheetz, suspected getaway truck involved in multiple crimes Verona Police announced the arrest of a Pittsburgh man accused of multiple criminal charges. (WPXI/WPXI)

It is unclear if Chambers is directly involved in the attempted ATM theft.

“You only see this stuff on TV, not in real life,” said Ryan Csupak, who shared pictures of the broken ATM.

Csupak said the driver nearly struck him and his wife while leaving the gas station.

“It looks like it was speeding, you know, and I saw them running two stop signs,” Csupak said.

Another person expressed disbelief after hearing what happened.

“How did they even get it out of the door?” said Cody Proesl.

Police later learned that the white truck believed to be involved belonged to Enterprise Rent A Car and had been scheduled to be returned Tuesday, December 2 at the company’s Verona location.

Officers eventually spotted the vehicle Tuesday in Verona, conducted a traffic stop and arrested the driver, identified as Chambers.

Court records show Chambers was released on a nonmonetary bond.

He is expected to appear before a judge December 22.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group