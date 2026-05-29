PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh leaders are searching for a time capsule ahead of the city’s biggest Fourth of July celebration ever.

Officials said there could be as many as three time capsules, total.

On Thursday, crews spent some time looking for one buried by Pittsburgh officials.

They didn’t find it yet, but they have a pretty good idea of where it is.

Here’s a picture showing the crew outside the City-County Building on Thursday.

Pittsburgh leaders continue to search for time capsules under City-County Building Pittsburgh leaders are searching for a time capsule ahead of the city’s biggest Fourth of July celebration ever. (WPXI/WPXI)

They think it’s in the column to the right of the Mayor Richard Caliguiri statue.

Pittsburgh leaders continue to search for time capsules under City-County Building (WPXI)

Now, here’s a look at some old newspaper clippings talking about the time capsules.

Pittsburgh leaders continue to search for time capsules under City-County Building (WPXI)

Pittsburgh leaders continue to search for time capsules under City-County Building (WPXI)

An article says the city’s cornerstone includes pictures and documents.

Pittsburgh leaders continue to search for time capsules under City-County Building (WPXI)

This photo indicates it was placed inside one of the columns outside the city-county building as it was being built in 1916.

We spoke with Mayor Corey O’Connor last week about Pittsburgh’s plans for America 250 celebrations and finding this piece of history is part of it.

“I think it will be really interesting to open, especially nowadays, see what’s in there. Hopefully, there’s $40 million to cover our budget defect but if not, we’ll see what’s in there. I’m sure it will be pretty unique,” O’Connor said.

The county also put a time capsule in the column to the left of the statue, and the bricklayers who built the building reportedly left their own time capsule behind as well.

Crews are planning to look for it again on Monday.

At one point, they said they were going to use radar to help them find it.

O’ Connor says if and when they do find it, they plan to put something else in it and hide it away for future generations.

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