Attendees, police return to Butler Farm Show grounds after assassination attempt at Trump rally

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — Spectators who were just feet away from gunfire returned to the Butler Farm Show grounds as FBI agents continued the massive investigation.

All of it happened just two days after the assassination attempt that injured former President Donald Frump, killed a father seriously injured two others.

“Coming here I’m just I’m still like shocked. Shocked. knowing that we were right there,” Nancy said.

Nancy was feet away from former fire chief and man of faith Corey Comperatore, now known as the hero who died trying to protect his family.

“I saw him fall to the ground,” Linda Patten said.

When Patten eventually learned who it was, she realized just how well known he was.

“One of my very dear friends, her daughter is getting married and the daughter of the man who lost his life. his daughter’s in her wedding coming up,” Patten said.

Now Patten can only pray for his family and her community filled with hardworking farmers and families, now experiencing the timeline of their healing and how long it may take.

“It’s a difficult time for this community. It’s a small community. It’s a hardworking community with good people,” Patten said.

