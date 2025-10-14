Auberle undergoes leadership transition, plans new facility in the midst of funding uncertainty

PITTSBURGH — Despite big question marks around potential funding cuts — the uncertainty of which has only been exacerbated by the federal government shutdown and the ongoing state budget impasse — a local human services provider is moving ahead with confidence.

Auberle, which has its main campus in McKeesport and employs around 250 total, is looking to move forward with the permitting process and renovation of a facility in Allentown, which its leadership says is poised to become a new shelter, with unique attributes, for those experiencing homelessness.

The nonprofit is purchasing the facility from another local organization, Familylinks, and wants it to serve as a facility that will house people and families who find themselves living on the street, whom Auberle currently serves by providing immediate housing via arrangements with local hotels and landlords.

