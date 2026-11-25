On the heels of the Dancing with the Stars finale, we now know what special guests will be performing at PPG Paints Arena during a live tour stop.

Each “Dancing with the Stars: Live” show features all-stars Brandon Armstrong, Rylee Arnold, Alan Bersten, Hailey Bills, Valentin Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson, Emma Slater, Ezra Sosa, Britt Stewart and Adele Zaikman.

This year, the troupe and Erik Linder, from “Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro,” will also be on tour.

Each show also features special guests. In Pittsburgh, those guests are Olympic gold medalist Amber Glenn and her DWTS partner Pasha Pashkov, along with reality star and model Maura Higgins and her partner Mark Ballas.

The Pittsburgh show is on Feb. 10. Click here to find available tickets.

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