CARNEGIE, Pa. — There’s a significant emergency response in Carnegie.
A Channel 11 photographer saw first responders in the 300 block of East Main Street.
An Allegheny County supervisor said crews were called there at 10:32 a.m.
No injuries have been reported so far.
The nature of the incident is unclear.
The Allegheny County Fire Marshal’s Office is on scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
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