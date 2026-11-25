CARNEGIE, Pa. — There’s a significant emergency response in Carnegie.

A Channel 11 photographer saw first responders in the 300 block of East Main Street.

An Allegheny County supervisor said crews were called there at 10:32 a.m.

No injuries have been reported so far.

The nature of the incident is unclear.

The Allegheny County Fire Marshal’s Office is on scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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