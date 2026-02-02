Avalon Borough cleans up from major winter storm

AVALON, Pa. — Crews from Carmel Construction brought in triaxle trucks to clear the main road in Avalon, California Avenue.

California Ave was bustling with Bobcats and tractors, too, scooping up snow from last weekend’s major winter storm and clearing it out.

Avalon’s Police Chief, Tom Kokoski, says the business district was inundated, and this was a welcomed clean up.

“I couldn’t be happier,” Chief Kokoski tells Channel 11. “It’s a big deal for us, a big deal for the community - people walking, people driving, we have a lot of buses on the bus route n’at.”

Carmel Construction got the job done hours ahead of schedule after borough crews spent days working overtime in brutally cold conditions. All the snow is now piled up at Avalon Community Park and Pool, where it will melt just in time for spring.

“This has been a few days in the waiting, but everyone was getting hit with small borough crews and all the municipalities,” Chief Kokoski added.

Laura Seitz is moving to Virginia tomorrow. She spent the day digging out so a moving truck can park on her street.

“We have probably half the number of parking spaces we usually have,” Seitz said.

She said she’s looking forward to snow being a novelty in the south.

Avalon’s Police Chief says they did not have to tow a single car because everyone in town cooperated with the snow removal plans on California Avenue.

